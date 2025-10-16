 Skip to main content
17.10.2025
Trump and Putin plan a new peace summit in Budapest

16.10.2025

US President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin spoke today on the phone and discussed a meeting that should take place in Budapest.

The two leaders plan to initially have a meeting of high level advisers, led on the US side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This will be followed by a meeting at the top, in the Hungarian capital, announced President Trump over his Truth Social network.

The previous meeting in Alaska raised optimism, but there since then the rhetoric between the two countries greatly worsened and Trump even urged Ukraine to take back the land it has lost to Russia so far. But, hot on the heels of his major success in securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of the Israeli hostages, Trump said that his next focus will be on ending the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky will visit Washington tomorrow, to discuss the latest peace initiative.

