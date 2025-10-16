Mickoski: while I’m Prime Minister, there will be no unprincipled agreements will Bulgaria

For as long as I am Prime Minister, there will be no unprincipled agreement will Bulgaria, said Hristijan Mickoski in a TV interview today. The Prime Minister and VMRO leader condemned SDSM for their call for new concessions to be made to Bulgaria, which he said constitute a “policy of a bent spine” and has brought us to this difficult situation.

Something that was created for centuries, that people sacrificed over, SDSM and DUI sold it all out in seven years. Nobody has the right to expect that this Government will make unconditional concessions, Mickoski said, adding that he will nto accept the Bulgarian demands that Macedonia amends its Constitution without clear deliveries and guarantees from the European Union and from Bulgaria.

Mickoski’s statement comes a day after the visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Macedonia. Prime Minister Mickoski, during the meeting, called for clear dedication from the EU toward the enlargement process for Macedonia. Von der Leyen said that Macedonia needs to amend its Constitution, and that this is the only condition before the EU accession talks begin.