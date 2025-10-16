Mickoski: the informal coalition of DUI, SDSM and Levica wants to grab power at any cost

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoksi accused SDSM, DUI and Levica of creating an “informal coalition” whose goal, he said, is to grab power by any means necessary. Mickoski was speaking at a rally in Skopje’s Cair district today – a municipality that DUI made its “must win” seat, and is receiving support from media groups close to SDSM and Levica in this push.

The two features of this informal coalition is that Venko, Ali and Dimce are joined together to grab power at any cost, without paying any attention to values or unifying ideas. And the other feature is their pathological hatred toward VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski said, pointing to the recent comments from an SDSM affiliated journalist who even wished that Mickoski is killed and dismembered.

According to the Prime Minister, Levica cna no longer work for the benefit of SDSM and Zoran Zaev, as it did in the past, and now has to find a new sponsor – and has found one in Ali Ahmeti. Levica is running spoiler candidates in Tetovo, Gostivar and Struga – in races it has no hope of winning, but where it can help divide the Macedonian vote and could help DUI win the mayoral races.