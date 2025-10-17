Major Canadian-American investment worth 150 million EUR will open 1,000 jobs

A major Canadian – American company is planning an investment of 150 million EUR that will open a 1,000 new jobs, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the final VMRO-DPMNE rally of the local elections campaign that took place in Ohrid.

We worked hard over the past 15 months. There are some who would say we could have done more, or that the result could have come sooner. But you all know that we inherited disastrous conditions in the country and you can say that we are building it back up from the foundations. We are moving to transform the system and change minds, a revolution of thinking and leaving the morass, Mickoski said in the rally.