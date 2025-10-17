Mickoski expects VMRO to win between 45 and 50 mayoral seats and to strike a historic defeat to SDSM

The local elections, that take place on Sunday, offered two very different concepts, one promising realistic and down to earth things, that promises a future, and the other – of lies and primitive manipulations, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the final VMRO-DPMNE rally of the local elections campaign that took place in Ohrid.

Only 15 months ago, Venko Fliipce’s SDSM party was in power. For the seven preceding years they were devastating the country. Has he lost his memory, or is he brutally degrading the public now that he claims that this period of time of milk an honey? We now have the chance to deliver a historic defeat to SDSM, because, if what he says were true, the people would still vote for him. In partnership with DUI, SDSM degraded the country for full seven years, in fact, SDSM and Filipce were subcontractors to DUI in this area, said the Prime Minister.

According to Mickoski, his VMRO-DPMNE party stands to win between 45 and 50 mayoral seats, including the capital Skopje, up from the 42 VMRO has now. “Some tell me I’m being pessimistic and that we could have more. Either way, I expect a historic result, Mickoski said, citing polls that show VMRO leading SDSM 3:1 and even 6:1 in some municipalities.