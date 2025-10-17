Ahmeti ends the election campaign attending a pro-UCK rally in Pristina

DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti is again upping the nationalist rhetoric in the pre-election period, with his participation in the large rally in support of former UCK guerrilla commander Hashim Thaci in Pristina.

Ahmeti, who himself built his career as an UCK commander and started the civil war in Macedonia, spent the last day of the pre-election campaign – which is crucial for his DUI party, attending the rally. Albanians in Kosovo have come out in support of Thaci who faces war crimes charges in front of an international tribunal.

Ahmeti hopes that this will give his campaign a boost against the VLEN party, just as Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and opposition politicians in Kosovo are trying to use Thaci’s case to stir dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti.