Two dozen municipalities will most likely elect mayors in the first round

Experts expect that two dozen municipalities have strong chances to elect mayors in the first round of the local elections on Sunday.

These 21 municipalities, that include cities like Stip, Delcevo and Kriva Palanka, have only two mayoral candidates – from VMRO and SDSM. According to the election model, if turnout surpasses 30 percent, and one candidate wins a majority of the votes cast, he is elected as Mayor. In municipalities with only two candidates, only a combination of a large percentage of invalid ballots and an evenly divided vote between the two candidates can lead to a run-off.

Other towns, cities and rural municipalities with only two candidates inlucide Kratovo, Bogdanci, Valandovo, Zelino, Novo Selo, Plasnica and many more.

It’s expected that a majority of municipalities will elect their mayors in the run-off that takes place on November 2nd.