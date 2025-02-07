Minister Toskovski announces tough new measures for traffic violations

Following the tragic killing of art designer Frosina Kulakova by a reckless driver, traffic police are out in force in the capital Skopje. Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that he is initiating changes to the traffic laws, saying that 142 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2024, and 400 over the past three years.

Measures Minister Toskovski announced will include full implementation of the “Safe City” plan in Skopje that will automatically register traffic violations and issue fines to the drivers, adding cameras to other cities in the country and criminalizing driving without a permit because of the very high number of registered cases (19,000 in 2024 alone).



We are also considering adding the most severe penalty for the worst traffic violations – seizure of the vehicle, said Toskovski.