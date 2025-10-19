Misajlovski: VMRO dominant, SDSM is relegated to third party in some areas, and DUI was also outmatched by VLEN

VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski informed that his party is so far on course to win mayoral seats in 19 municipalities in the first round. Misajlovski said that there are areas where VMRO leads SDSM or Levica, as the second best candidates, with 3:1, 6:1 and even 10:1, and that in a number of municipalities SDSM is relegated to being the third largest party, behind Levica.

So far, mayors have been elected in Kisela Voda, Ohrid, Radovis, Berovo, Gjorce Petrov, Gazi Baba, Petrovec, Pehcevo, Delcevo, Prilep, Bitola, Gevgelija, Sopiste, Stip, Veles, Butel, Aerodrom, Jegunovce, Vevcani and many more. The difference is so huge and convincing that there is no excuse for SDSM to conceal their electoral debacle. As for DUI, it is obvious that they are also outmatched. Ali Ahmeti will have time to analyze his defeat, Misajlovski said.