19.10.2025
Maksim Dimitrievski leads in Kumanovo

Maksim Dimitrievski, the incumbent Mayor of Kumanovo and leader of the ZNAM party, is on course to win re-election in Kumanovo.

According to results from the State Electoral Commission, with over 33 percent of the votes counted, Dimitrieski leads with 33 percent of the vote, ahead of the DUI supported candidate Selver Ajdini and Martin Kostovski from SDSM.

ZNAM is involved in another high profile race – in Skopje’s Centar district, where their candidate Miroslav Labudovic is supported by VMRO and is facing SDSM incumbent Goran Gerasimovski.

