More nationalist rhetoric from DUI – promotes its “gun wielding” mayoral candidate

DUI continues to hype up its nationalist rhetoric ahead of the local elections. In the race in Tetovo, former Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, who faces criminal charges over the Kocani nightclub disaster, lauded their candidate for his guerrilla past.

DUI is nominating member of Parliament Bajram Rexhepi for Mayor of Tetovo. Rexhepi was a member of the UCK/NLA guerrilla group led by Ali Ahmeti that was later turned into the DUI party.

We don’t have to tell you who Bajrami is and what he did. When he was very young he picked up a rifle and pointed it toward those who degraded us as Albanians, said Bekteshi during a DUI rally in Tetovo.

DUI has greatly increased its nationalist rhetoric after it was dumped from the Government for a first time in 17 years and was sent to the opposition.