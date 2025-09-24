Nikoloski discussed the fast Corridor 10 railroad project in Greece

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met in Athens with his Greek counterpart Kostis Hatzidakis to discuss the major infrastructure developments around Corridor 10.

This first meeting of the two Deputy Prime Ministers was used to emphasize the importance of promoting economic cooperation in regional infrastructure projects. During the meeting, strategic priorities of the Government were presented for more efficient regional connections that are a pre-condition for faster economic growth. Both Governments expressed strong determination to build the fast railroad line along Corrridor 10, a regional project that will enable development of trade, increase exchange between the two countries and allow a fast connection of the Greek ports to the markets in Central Europe, said the office of Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski in a statement.

The fast railroad project is set to connect the Greek ports of Athens and Solun (Thessaloniki) with Budapest and Vienna.