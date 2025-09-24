Mickoski: we will increase salaries of judicial clerks, but not of the discredited judges and prosecutors

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today again reiterated that the ruling coalition won’t support increasing salaries of the judges and prosecutors, due to the dismal work of the judiciary. The proposal is part of a package of amendments in the judiciary that is negotiated with the European Union.

The entire Macedonian public understands that the dispute is not about the way the judiciary works but about their salaries. That is the reform. The public can judge by itself whether this small group of people who endanger this process deserve the salaries they are getting, let alone a raise, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that the proposal calls on Macedonia to set aside twice more in funding for the judiciary than some of the far more developed EU member state, while at the same time the public rating of the judiciary is in single digits. Mickoski said that he is willing to discuss improving the salaries of judicial clerks, who often receive salaries that are a fifth or a seventh part of the salaries of the judges and prosecutors.