26.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 26 September 2025

Strumica: SDSM officials filmed carrying out a brutal attack on foreigners

Macedonia

25.09.2025

A video shared online today shows several local officials from the SDSM party beating up a group of men and women – apparently foreigners – in Strumica.

VMRO-DPMNE today shared the video, specifying that the group of attackers includes Hristijan Eftimov and Ilija Stojanov, both on the SDSM list for the upcoming local elections in the Strumica city council. Eftimov is also head of the SDSM youth organization in Strumica, which has long been dominated by the SDSM party machine.

The entire public can see the way in which SDS rules in Strumica, with fear and aggression against other citizens and tourists coming to the city. Besides these two, other SDSM Council candidates have criminal charges filed against them, said VMRO spokesman Valentin Manasievski.

