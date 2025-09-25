 Skip to main content
26.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 26 September 2025

Filipce proposes that Macedonia makes its key concession to Bulgaria in early 2026

Macedonia

25.09.2025

SDSM party leader Venko Filipce today presented his proposed resolution for the dispute with Bulgaria. According to Filipce’s plan, Macedonia should adopt the key Bulgarian demand – that it amends its Constitution and includes the Bulgarian minority in its Preamble – by February 10th 2026.

At the same time, despite clear indications from Bulgaria that a long list of additional nationalist demands will follow, Filipce insists that Macedonia should notify the European Union that its request has been fulfilled and that Macedonia should be allowed to finally begin its EU accession talks no later than in five days. Macedonia should also insist that it will not accept any additional demands that target the Macedonian national identity, Filipce added.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 25.09.2025
Mickoski tells SDSM that VMRO will prepare a proper resolution on the dispute with Bulgaria
Macedonia  | 25.09.2025
Macedonia’s accession to the EU is blocked because of nationalist demands, President Siljanovska tells the UN
Economy  | 24.09.2025
Nikoloski discussed the fast Corridor 10 railroad project in Greece