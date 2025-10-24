Nikoloski rejects SDSM speculation that the UK wants to open migrant camps in Macedonia

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski denied media speculations that Macedonia is open to allowing the United Kingdom open migrant camps in Macedonia. Nikoloski is the architect of the strategic partnership agreement with the UK and was part of the large delegation of the Government in London for the Western Balkan summit, where these speculations were brought back to surface by the opposition press.

I think we are becoming boring with these denials, but the come from SDSM, which is still the second largest political party – for the time being. This behavior from their part brought them to a state of shipwreck in the first round of local elections, and the second looks to be even worse for them. Their policies are not based on facts but on fake news, disparaging people and slanders. I know that the SDSM leadership still can’t comprehend how were we able to conclude a strategic partnership agreement with the second political power in the world, without needing to change our flag, constitution, national identity.. It is incomprehensible to SDSM because they would change segments from our national identity if only someone higher up would tell them “good morning”. We are building alliances and we are protecting the Macedonian national interest, Nikoloski said in a radio interview, when asked about the SDSM allegations that Macedonia will allow the UK to operate migrant camps.

SDSM spokeswoman Bogdanka Kuzeska spread these allegations in the form of a question – a typical move when speculations are being placed in the public. Kuzeska also said that “according to information we have from the UK, but also from credible British media outlets, this topic was in the focus of discussions”.