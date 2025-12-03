Parliament forms commission to review Kocani, Tetovo and the two bus disasters

The Parliament today voted to form a commission that will review the Kocani nightclub disaster, as well as the several other previous disasters – the Tetovo Covid hospital fire, and the Durmo Turs and Besa Trans bus crashes, which also carried a serious loss of life.

The decision was adopted with 84 votes in favor and no opposed or abstained votes.

We need a non-selective approach in investigating these tragic events and an objective appreciation of the systemic failures that led to them. These four tragic events resulted in irreparable harm to families and the country as a whole, and should be reviewed as a whole, said Parliament Deputy Speaker Antonio Milososki.