Day two of the traffic camera system: number of registered violations cut in half

The number of drivers caught violating traffic rules in Skopje was halved in the second day after the Safe City system was made operational. After over 100,000 citizens were sent warnings on the first day – for speeding, driving through a red light and operating vehicles without registration – on December 2nd the number dropped to a little over 50,000.

About 95 percent of the incidents caught on camera and processed by the system were for speeding. Most of them were on the exit from Skopje toward Tetovo and on the Nikola Karev boulevard. The highest speed caught on camera was 209 kilometers per hour. In Skopje’s Cair district there was also a large number of vehicles crossing through red light.

Currently, the system is only issuing warnings, as the drivers are given a month to change their driving habits, but starting in January they will begin to face actual fines.