Mucunski urges NATO partners to keep their focus on the Balkans

Foreign Affairs Minister Timco Mucunski urged NATO partners to make sure that the Balkans are integrated into the European Union. Mucunski attended the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. The Foreign Minister met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, to discuss the US role in the stability and the development of the Balkans.

In his address, Minister Mucunski emphasized the importance of a long-term and strategic approach of the Alliance, as well as the need for unity among the Allies in the direction of sustainable political will, fair burden sharing and collective commitment. He also pointed out the need for a common approach to achieving a long-term and mutually acceptable peace solution, through the constructive diplomatic process initiated by the United States and Ukraine, with the support of partners, informed the Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the ministers discussed the implementation of the decisions taken at the Hague Summit, the strengthening of collective defense and the response to modern security challenges.

In his address, Minister Mucunski emphasized the importance of a long-term and strategic approach of the Alliance, as well as the need for unity among the Allies in the direction of sustainable political will, fair burden sharing and collective commitment. He also pointed out the need for a common approach to achieving a long-term and mutually acceptable peace solution, through the constructive diplomatic process initiated by the United States and Ukraine, with the support of partners.