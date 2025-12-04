Ahmeti plans a protest in Skopje, Mickoski says he does not have the popular support

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti is planning a protest on December 13th, ostensibly in support of the former UCK commanders such as Hashim Thaci, who are being tried for war crimes. It’s widely expected that Ahmeti will use his own links to the UCK to try to bolster the badly degraded political fortunes of his party, which is struggling in opposition for the first time in a long time.

Ahmeti called on all Albanians to join him at the Skenderbeg monument in Skopje, to “support the liberators who are unjustly kept in the Hague prisons”.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who shunned DUI for the ruling coalition, said during a press briefing today that “Ahmeti does not have the support of the public”.

He plans a march from Cair to the Skenderbeg monument, but that won’t be met with approval, including from the international community. I am convinced that his move will make him even less of a relevant factor. I’m convinced that VLEN won’t support Ahmeti’s march. I know that he is struggling, but this is a wrong move, Mickoski said.