VMRO will adopt its Strategy Macedonia 2030, party sees no need for early elections

The ruling VMRO-DPMNE party plans to adopt a strategic document named Strategy Macedonia 2030 at the Congress that will take place in Kavadarci on December 6th. Prime Minister and party leader Hristijan Mickoski said that the document will present the party’s vision for the future of the country.

During a press briefing, Mickoski said that there will be no early general elections in 2026 – unless there are significant political changes – and that the party will focus on developing of Macedonia.

Mickoski pointed to the polls showing that VMRO holds a stable lead but said that there is no need for early general elections. As one of the reasons, the Prime Minister pointed to the serious schedule of repayment of maturing debt, of 500 million EUR in 2025, 700 million in 2026, 500 again in 2027 and 700 million in 2028. The Prime Minister said that there will be no euro denominated bonds issued in 2029 and 2030, in order to leave more fiscal breathing room.