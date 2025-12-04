 Skip to main content
05.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 5 December 2025

The process to remove prosecutor Kocevski will begin soon

Macedonia

04.12.2025

The process of removal of chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski will begin very soon and will last up to two months, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a press briefing today.

The prime Minister has been strongly critical of the prosecutor who was named in the waning days of the SDSM – DUI regime, but the initial push to remove him was delayed by the Kocani nightclub disaster. Mickoski has said that he will focus strongly on the judiciary in the period after the local elections, as he blames the judges and prosecutors of sitting on major corruption cases and failing to process them.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 05.12.2025
Struga: Mayor Qyra charged for not using the Macedonian state flag
Macedonia  | 05.12.2025
Mickoski on Bulgaria: it takes two to tango
Economy  | 04.12.2025
VMRO will adopt its Strategy Macedonia 2030, party sees no need for early elections