The process to remove prosecutor Kocevski will begin soon

The process of removal of chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski will begin very soon and will last up to two months, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a press briefing today.

The prime Minister has been strongly critical of the prosecutor who was named in the waning days of the SDSM – DUI regime, but the initial push to remove him was delayed by the Kocani nightclub disaster. Mickoski has said that he will focus strongly on the judiciary in the period after the local elections, as he blames the judges and prosecutors of sitting on major corruption cases and failing to process them.