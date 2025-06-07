Preparations for the fast railroad project begin next week

A coordinative committee will be set up on Tuesday to prepare the major fast railroad project and other infrastructure projects that will be funded with help from the United Kingdom.

The railroad project will be worth between 1.7 and 2 billion EUR and will be the largest single infrastructure project in Macedonia. A new fast railroad track with new trains, engines and fully modernized railroad stations, will enable passenger trains to reach 160 kilometers per hour, and 120 kilometers for freight traffic. Citizens will reach Solun in an hour and half, and Vienna in 4 to 5 hours, said the VMRO-DPMNE party in a statement.

The railroad will go along a more direct line, cutting the 235 kilometers between the Greek and the Serbian border to under 200 kilometers.