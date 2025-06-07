Direct line for assistance to the families of the Kocani victims

The Government announced the creation of a special phone line – 070355526 – which can be used by families who lost loved ones in the Kocani nightclub disaster or by citizens who suffered injuries.

As spokeswoman Marija Miteva said, the line will enable direct communication with officials who can help inform the families and the injured, who are in need of medical care, financial assistance and administrative help.

After the period of healing, which we were all focused on, the injured now have new needs and we are fully prepared to assist them in that, Miteva said.