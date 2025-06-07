 Skip to main content
08.06.2025
Macedonia draws against Belgium

07.06.2025

The Macedonian football team drew against Belgium in the World Cup qualifier played yesterday.

Despite Belgium being heavy favorites, Macedonia had a realistic chance to win the match, after twice hitting the post and having a number of judicial decisions go against it, including a possible penalty. Belgium took the lead 1:0, and a goal from Elmas was disallowed after a long VAR check. Eventually, Alioski scored a spectacular goal that evened the odds.

We showed that we have quality to deal with the strongest of teams. With the help of our fans, we won a point against the top contender in our group. Still, it will mean nothing if we don’t beat Kazakhstan on Monday, said coach Blagoja Milevski.

