Macedonia draws against Belgium

The Macedonian football team drew against Belgium in the World Cup qualifier played yesterday.

Despite Belgium being heavy favorites, Macedonia had a realistic chance to win the match, after twice hitting the post and having a number of judicial decisions go against it, including a possible penalty. Belgium took the lead 1:0, and a goal from Elmas was disallowed after a long VAR check. Eventually, Alioski scored a spectacular goal that evened the odds.

We showed that we have quality to deal with the strongest of teams. With the help of our fans, we won a point against the top contender in our group. Still, it will mean nothing if we don’t beat Kazakhstan on Monday, said coach Blagoja Milevski.