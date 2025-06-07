Six months after fleeing the country, Artan Grubi shares social media messages

Artab Grubi, who was the apparent heir to Ali Ahmeti as DUI party leader until he fled the country six months ago after corruption charges were filed against him, resurfaced on social media. Grubi fled into Kosovo, driven there by a prominent businessman, and is believed to be in hiding in Albania.

His first social media comments are him sharing birthday greetings sent to him on Facebook. In one of them, his mother wrote that “your acts speak and make us proud and remind us of the years when the Albanians felt represented and masters of their own country”, Grubi’s mother Zuhra wrote in her message.

Grubi, a former football hooligan and employee of international missions in the Balkans, is charged with massive corruption in the management of the State Lottery.