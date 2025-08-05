President Siljanovska comments on hate speech incident in Kumanovo

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova condemned the nationalist chants during the Macedonia – Romania basketball match in Kumanovo, where ethnic Albanians were insulted. In her comments, President Siljanovska noted several other recent such incidents, such as the racial chants during a football match involving Shkendija.

We must say it loud and clear, that we will never again allow the fields of sport to turn into gladiator arenas. Such lessons are learnt at home, in kindergarten, at school, university, in the clubs and on the field. We must resist the hatred and to ennoble the sport competitions, increase the fight against prejudices and confrontations with those different from us. We must act in time, to cure the hatred and sanction it, President Siljanovska said in her statement.