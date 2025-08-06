Police investigation Albanian nationalist chants at football match attended by Ali Ahmeti

The Interior Ministry, in coordination with state prosecutors, is working to prosecute spectators at the Shkendija – Karabah football match on Tuesday, who chanted nationalist Albanian slogans.

The crowd, mainly ethnic Albanian supporters of Shkendija, were shouting “Greater Albania” and the secessionist term “Ilirida” that is aimed at Macedonia. DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti and other top Albanian officials were present during the match.

DUI was outspoken these past few days in demanding an investigation and political accountability against ethnic Macedonian politicians who were present at the Macedonia – Romania basketball match in Kumanovo, where a group of the fans chanted nationalist slogans aimed at Albanians.