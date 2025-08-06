 Skip to main content
07.08.2025
DUI nominates Skender Rexhepi for Mayor of Skopje

06.08.2025

The DUI party has nominated member of Parliament Skender Rexhepi Zeid as its candidate for Mayor of Skopje. Rexhepi has little chance to win and will likely help DUI gauge its support in the capital and the potential to move votes toward the SDSM candidate Kaja Shukova.

VMRO candidate Orce Gjorgjieski is seen as by far the strongest candidate, and while the Albanian VLEN coalition will likely also have its own candidate, it’s expected that it will supprot Gjorgjieski in the second round.

Rexhepi is the leader of a small Albanian political party that has teamed up with DUI. DUI leader Ali Ahmeti used the statement to promote what he hopes will be a new larger Albanian political coalition named National Alliance for Integration, that should include notoriously unreliable parties such as Arben Taravari’s Alliance of Albanians.

