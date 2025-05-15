President Siljanovska says that the Bulgarian demands are problematic

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that the Bulgarian demands for changes to the Macedonian Constitution are problematic and touch about the innermost legal act of our country.

There is well founded fear among us that their demands will not be the last, that we will keep facing new, additional demands. There are politicized historians in the joint ocmmission and they can come up with many questions they can’t agree on, which will be the source of a new veto, President Siljanovska said during a TV interview.

Regarding the visit of European Council President Antonio Costa, President Siljanovska said that she detailed Macedonia’s proposal for time-delayed changes to the Constitution, which she says is well received internationally, but is rejected by Bulgaria. “I think that Mr. Costa and the team around him, particularly countries from the Visegrad group, are constantly looking for new mechanisms and I encourage them to seek creative solutions”, the President added.