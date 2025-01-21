Prime Minister Mickoski attended a reception by Rumble and the Trump Media Group

During his stay in Washington, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attended the Voice of Freedom inaugural event organized by the Rumble corporation and the Trump Media Group. Mickoski was guest of Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski, whose company cooperates with a number of conservative influencers and politicians, some of whom are assuming positions in the new Trump administration.

As one such meeting, Mickoski cited Dan Bongino, a popular host close to Trump. Mickoski also met with Jesse Spiro, of the major crypto company Tether. The Mickoski Government is looking into opening the Macedonian economy for more crypto investments. “Any investment from Tether or shared experience would be welcome. We must not ignore the challenges of the future”, Mickoski said following the meeting.

The visit to Washington was used for meetings with prominent Macedonian diaspora members, such as Andy Peykoff, the founder of the Niagara Bottling Company, with 5,000 employees and revenue of over 4 billion USD. The company is already a major supporter of Macedonian businesses.

Our positions are clear and our strategic partnership with the United States and the Trump administration is strong. We fight for higher wages, pensions, new infrastructure, better healthcare, more competitive education and a fast growing economy, and we will fight for all this in Brussels, Berlin, Paris, London, Washington.., Mickoski said.