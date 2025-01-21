Orban congratulates Trump: now it’s our turn to occupy Brussels

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated to US President Donald Trump on his inauguration, adding that the focus of the conservative movement now must be set on Brussels.

Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America! Now it’s our turn to shine! It’s our turn to occupy Brussels!, Orban said in a Twitter message.

Orban has been actively working to set up a pan-European right wing movement that is currently the third largest in the European Parliament and is the ruling party or part of the coalition in Hungary, the Netherlands, Italy and other countries.