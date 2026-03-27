Prime Minister Mickoski dismisses claims from Greek diplomats that they altered Melania Trump’s speech

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski dismissed today claims that the Greek embassy in Washington successfully got the first lady Melania Trump to use the imposed “North Macedonia” name instead of Macedonia. Melania Trump welcomed Rozi Mickoska, Prime Minister Mickoski’s wife, to a summit of first ladies from 45 countries, and was filmed cordially chatting with her in a mix of Macedonian and Slovenian.

The first lady of the United States used “North Macedonia” in her opening remarks, but Greek media insisted that she was originally planning to say simply Macedonia – according to her printed remarks – but that the Greek ambassador intervened and made sure she uses the “imposed name”.

I read those media reports from our southern neighbor. I suppose that they had an undisclosed diplomatic source. Can anyone believe that the remarks the first lady of the United States makes are pre-checked by some diplomatic representative? I don’t believe that. And if it did happen, then the US has a serious lapse of security protocols. I guess the diplomats from some embassy wanted to be interesting to the public and maybe the media and to portray their work as some kind of grand diplomatic success. In my experience, it’s impossible that someone from the outside gets the speech of the first lady before she reads it, said Mickoski.