Minister Aliu announces investigations into public healthcare abuse claims

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu warned about cases of extreme fraud in the public system, such as instances where doctors are collecting huge salaries claiming obviously fake overtime.

We have doctors who have collected salaries of over 10,000 EUR, doctors with salaries of 700,000 denars – more than 10,00 EUR. The Healthcare Ministry knows the institutions where this happens and we need to solve it institutionally, said Aliu.

His comments come after Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, speaking in the Parliament, said that some doctors have clocked in 31 days a month, with no breaks. Aliu added that some doctors examine a patient a week, and others handle 100 a day. “Both situations are extreme”, said Aliu, adding that he is looking into digital solutions such as fingerprint checks for the healthcare workers to check their attendance.