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28.03.2026
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Saturday, 28 March 2026

Modern new substation will allow new development in the center of Skopje

Macedonia

27.03.2026

A large new substation was put into service today in Skopje. The 22 million EUR Central substation will provide secure energy supply for the next 20 years, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Given the growing needs expected in the coming years we are working to position our country as an energy hub in the region, said the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski added thatthe underground facility is an architectural achievement that will allow adding special purpose projects in the center of the capital city.

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