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28.03.2026
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Saturday, 28 March 2026

Four new organized crime prosecutors appointed

Macedonia

27.03.2026

The Council of State Prosecutors today appointed four new organized crime prosecutors.

The approved candidates are Aleksandar Markoski, Engeljushe Kadriu – Leshi, Ana Gogovska – Jakimovska and Ana Stojkovic – Dimitrovska. The position of head of the high office of state prosecutors in Skopje, left vacant fter the resignation of Mustafa Hajrullahi, was left vacant. The candidates included Artan Ajro and Fatime Fetai from the discredited SPO office of special prosecutors, as well as two other candidates, but no candidate was elected.

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