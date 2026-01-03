Priority in 2026 will be resolving the disastrous situation in the judiciary

A key issue in 2026 will be to resolve the catastrophically bad situation in the judiciary and the prosecution, by changes that the citizens expect to see, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski in an interview.

Finally we will have changes in the prosecution – there is already an acting chief prosecutor, and there is a transparent procedure to elect a new chief prosecutor who, we hope, will begin to do his job with much more energy, Nikoloski said.

The Deputy Prime Minister cited corruption cases that are not being resolved, but also cases that block investments or simple family matters. Some of them include the delays in the Gevgelija court that are prolonging the opening of the Konsko dam. “But there are also divorce cases that are left unresolved for a year and a half. That is a disaster for the families, children suffer. The judiciary is in a disastrous state”, Nikoloski said.