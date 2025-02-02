Prison guard suspended for helping smuggle a phone to Frosina’s killer

A guard in the Shutka prison in Skopje was suspended after it was determined that he helped smuggle a cell phone to Vaso Jovanov, the reckless driver who killed 22 year old Frosina Kulakova in Skopje.

Jovanov was ordered into a month long detention, and soon after he was photographed on a phone in the prison yard – which is a serious violation as detained prisoners are not allowed to communicate with the outside world to prevent intimidation of witnesses. Aleksandar Pandov, head of the bureau for sanctions, said that a guard delivered a box of candy to Jovanov with the phone smuggled inside – ostensibly because he complained about low blood sugar due to shock. “Another prisoner procured the phone, with the help of a prison guard, and for this, the prisoner received 250 EUR paid on the outside. The phone has been seized”, said Pandov.

Todor Kulakov, Frosina’s father, expressed gratitude to the institutions for making sure that all laws are applied in the processing of her killer. Use of cell phones in the prisons is rampant, and is largely tolerated in the prisons for convicts, but rules for detainees whose cases are still pending are supposed to be enforced more strictly.