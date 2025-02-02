Frosina’s family demands accountability from the killer’s parents and the judge who set him loose on the streets

Another protest gathering took place today in downtown Skopje to demand action following the death of 22 year old designer Frosina Kulakova, killed by a reckless driver.

A gathering took place in Kavadarci as well, where Kulakova’s parents demanded responsibility from the father of the driver and from judge Daniela Aleksovska – Stojanovska. She was the judge who gave an extremely lenient sentence to the killer, Vaso Jovanov, for a drug trafficking charge. Instead of being sent to prison after being caught with significant quantities of cocaine and marijuana, Jovanov was sent into a juvenile correction facility – even though he was not even a minor.

Those who are unable to teach their own children to respect the laws, to distinct good from evil, can’t be entrusted to govern the country. These people should not have a public office. They should be held responsible for their own actions, but also for the actions of their offspring, said Rosica Kulakova, the sister of the tragically killed Frosina. Jovanov’s father is an officer in the army, and it is being questioned whether he used his rank and influence to secure the lenient sentence for his son.