Prison guards seize phone from reckless driver who killed young Frosina Kulakova

After Vasil Jovanov was photographed in the Shutka detention ward with a phone in his hands, prison guards raided his cell and seized the device. Jovanov is detained after killing 22 year old designer Frosina Kulakova while driving at tremendous speed through downtown Skopje on Wednesday.

Aleksandar Pandov, head of the prison authority, said that he is initiating steps to deal with the guards who allowed the drug dealer to have a phone that could possibly be used to intimidate witnesses.

Meanwhile, protests continued in Skopje with citizens demanding steps that will ensure safer streets and stricter penalties for reckless drivers. VMRO-DPMNE said that it will propose a public discussion on changes to the traffic violation penalties.