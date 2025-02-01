Mickoski: work on the major wind project near Stip will begin by the end of June

Construction on the large wind park between Stip, Karbinci and Radovis will begin by the end of June, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a visit to Kocani. The investment worth half a billion EUR is built by Alcazar Energy. I expect that the investor will complete all preparations needed for this investment by then, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister also discussed the solar plant project at the site of the once planned new airport near Stip. Mickoski said that the issue of removing the fertile farmland from this project has been resolved. Remaining issues are ensuring the purchase of the produced energy and the installation of batteries at the site. “I believe that we will find an appropriate solution to make this investment a reality”.