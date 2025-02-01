VMRO-DPMNE leader and Executive Committee will also nominate mayoral candidates

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he himself and the party’s Executive Committee will keep the option to nominate mayoral candidates for fall local elections, besides the nominations that will be made by the VMRO-DPMNE municipal committees.

It is generally presumed that Mickoski is considering Local Administration Minister Zlatko Perinski, who is managing a major round of investments in local infrastructure, as candidate for Mayor of Skopje. Other candidates, who have support as mayors of their respective municipalities, are Orce Gjorgjievski from Kisela Voda and Boban Stefkovski from Gazi Baba.

Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti announced that the VLEN coalition is planning a cooperation agreement with VMRO-DPMNE in the elections – the coalition partners would have separate lists of candidates, but would support each other in the key mayoral races where inter-ethnic cooperation could be key to success.

ZNAM, the third coalition partner, says that they still don’t have cooperation agreements with VMRO-DPMNE and ZNAM. They say that it is also still not certain whether their leader Maksim Dimitrievski will ran for Mayor of Kumanovo again, or if he plans to move to a different executive position.