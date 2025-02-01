 Skip to main content
02.02.2025
Sunday, 2 February 2025

State built apartments will be offered at lower than market prices

Economy

01.02.2025

The Transportation Ministry is reducing the prices of apartments it is building in Bitola, and will continue to do so in the Ohrid and Skopje markets, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during a visit to Kocani along with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, where applicants received subsidized homes.

In the coming period we will work on commercial apartments. The apartments in Bitola will be offered for a realistic price of 1,000 EUR per square meter, and we hope that will influence the enormously high prices in the market in a number of large municipalities. The next commercial building will be built in Ohrid, and we have a proposal for Skopje, where many young couples can’t afford to pay 2,000 to 2,500 EUR per square meter, Nikoloski said.

Subsidized apartments for socially endangered families are currently being built in Prilep, Makedonska Kamenica and in Skopje’s Butel district.

