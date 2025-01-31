 Skip to main content
01.02.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 1 February 2025

Hungary’s support of EU sanctions against Russia will depend on the next steps from Brussels

World

31.01.2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary’s vote to extend EU sanctions against Russia will depend on whether the EU keeps its promises by that time.

Days ago Hungary allowed the EU to extend its sanctions against Russia for six months. But Budapest said that the EU must put pressure on Ukraine to allow transit of Russian gas. The EU promised to maintain discussions on this issue and to include Hungary and Slovakia in the process – both countries were hard by this latest escalation of the war.

Related Articles

Balkans  | 23.01.2025
Hungary: Hundreds of schools receive bomb threats
Sport  | 15.01.2025
World Handball Championship: Macedonia – Hungary game ends in draw
Economy  | 15.01.2025
Nikoloski meets Balasz Orban and Marton Nagy in Budapest