Hungary’s support of EU sanctions against Russia will depend on the next steps from Brussels

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary’s vote to extend EU sanctions against Russia will depend on whether the EU keeps its promises by that time.

Days ago Hungary allowed the EU to extend its sanctions against Russia for six months. But Budapest said that the EU must put pressure on Ukraine to allow transit of Russian gas. The EU promised to maintain discussions on this issue and to include Hungary and Slovakia in the process – both countries were hard by this latest escalation of the war.