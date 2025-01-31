Many citizens joined the boycott of supermarket chains

Citizen journalists from across the country reported that there was some success in the boycott campaign aimed against supermarket chains. The call for a day long boycott of all supermarkets except the local shops was started as a reaction to the persistently high prices – often higher than those in EU member states with much better purchasing power.

Even though there is no hard data, citizens shared photos of empty stores and some would even shame their neighbors who went shopping.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski supported the move. He blames several major chains of skirting the legal limits on profit margins by signing duplicate contracts with their suppliers. Mickoski has been considering the Government’s options after the supermarket chains undermined the campaign to cut prices ahead of the New Year – the prices went down on the agreed day, but only after the supermarkets hiked them the days before.