14.06.2025
Macedonia and Hungary sign a strategic partnership agreement

Macedonia

13.06.2025

Macedonia and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement today. The agreement was signed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his Macedonian counterpart Timco Mucunski.

Hungary remains one of the loudest and most dedicated supporters of the European perspective of our entire region. That was proven during its presidency of the European Union Council. We are sincerely grateful for its principled and honest support, especially in the context of our expectations to progress toward EU integration, Minsiter Mucunski said.

