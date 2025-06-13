Reconstructed Ohrid – Sveti Naum road open for commuters

The newly reconstructed road between Ohrid and the Sveti Naum monastery was put into service today. The 23 kilometer road is open in time for the tourist season, and connects the most popular beaches along lake Ohrid and leads to Albania,

This is not just a road, it is another confirmation of the determination of our Government to build – without much fuss, without partisan and business spectacles, but with a clear plan and a lot of hard work. At the moment we are simultaneously building several key motorways. The Kicevo – Ohrid highway is being built quickly, and we activated work on sections of the Tetovo – Gostivar and Gostivar – Bukojcani highways. We are preparing for work on the Bukojcani – Kicevo highway, which will fully complete the highway circle through Western Macedonia, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski shared photographs of the newly reconstructed road, noting that sections of it haven’t been expanded since it was first built.