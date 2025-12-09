Prosecutor Hajrullahi resigns after continued pressure from chief prosecutor Kocevski

Dissident prosecutor Mustafa Hajrullahi today resigned from the office, as he faced continued pressure from chief public prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski. Kocevski launched disciplinary procedures against Hajrullahi, to punish him for launching an investigation into the massive abuses by the disgraced SPO office of special prosecutors.

Hajrullahi faced allegations of abuse of office and bullying colleagues – who he says were instructed by Kocevski to falsely accuse him. His resignation comes as Kocevski is facing a renewed push by the Government to be removed from office.