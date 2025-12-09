 Skip to main content
10.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 10 December 2025

Prosecutor Hajrullahi resigns after continued pressure from chief prosecutor Kocevski

Macedonia

09.12.2025

Dissident prosecutor Mustafa Hajrullahi today resigned from the office, as he faced continued pressure from chief public prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski. Kocevski launched disciplinary procedures against Hajrullahi, to punish him for launching an investigation into the massive abuses by the disgraced SPO office of special prosecutors.

Hajrullahi faced allegations of abuse of office and bullying colleagues – who he says were instructed by Kocevski to falsely accuse him. His resignation comes as Kocevski is facing a renewed push by the Government to be removed from office.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 09.12.2025
Family members of the Kocani victims addressed Parliament and state officials
Macedonia  | 09.12.2025
Government asks Parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Kocevski
World  | 08.12.2025
Orban warns about wider war in Europe by 2030