Protests in several Roma neighborhoods against stricter enforcement of traffic rules

The loud protests that broke out in the Roma neighborhood in Bitola and on several other locations across the country have stopped today. The citizens were protesting against the stricter enforcement of traffic rules that is in place, and instances where vehicles were seized from drivers who didn’t have a valid license.

During the protest in Bitola’s Bair area, one of the organizers, Rafet Memisovski, issued threats and burnt tires, blocking the Bitola – Resen road. After Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that the police will crack down on any violent protests, Memisovski apologized today through a video message, saying that he was speaking under stress.

One of the issues that the protesters raised was that they couldn’t pass the written portion of the driver tests because of poor education.