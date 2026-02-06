 Skip to main content
07.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 7 February 2026

Protests in several Roma neighborhoods against stricter enforcement of traffic rules

Macedonia

06.02.2026

The loud protests that broke out in the Roma neighborhood in Bitola and on several other locations across the country have stopped today. The citizens were protesting against the stricter enforcement of traffic rules that is in place, and instances where vehicles were seized from drivers who didn’t have a valid license.

During the protest in Bitola’s Bair area, one of the organizers, Rafet Memisovski, issued threats and burnt tires, blocking the Bitola – Resen road. After Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that the police will crack down on any violent protests, Memisovski apologized today through a video message, saying that he was speaking under stress.

One of the issues that the protesters raised was that they couldn’t pass the written portion of the driver tests because of poor education.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 05.02.2026
VMRO will not have Vice Presidents in the next leadership term
Macedonia  | 04.02.2026
Journalist faces death threats after filming illegally parked vehicles of Bulgarian diplomats
Economy  | 03.02.2026
Risteski: increases in the minimum wage must be done strategically