Public sector salaries rise in three key areas

The Government today issued a statement pointing to the increases in salaries in the healthcare sector, in the police and education. Healthcare saw rises of 5 percent in March, and in education, the increase was 7 percent. Meanwhile, 10,000 police officers received increases of 10 percent.

High quality education is our goal. That is why all workers in the education sector will see their salaries increase by 7 percent, which finally returns the lost dignity of their labour. Over the course of the term of the Government, their salaries will go up by 46 percent, said the Government in its statement.

The statement adds that the work of the healthcare workers must be adequately appreciated, and that is why the public healthcare workers are seeing 5 percent increases, while general practitioners will have a 33 percent increase in the payments per patient.